Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,253 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the average volume of 1,902 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

