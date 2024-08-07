Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 330 ($4.22) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.83). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Frontier Developments Trading Up 4.9 %
About Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
