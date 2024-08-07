FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $3,287,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.7 %

GJUN stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.