FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.63% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.