FTAI Infrastructure’s (FIP) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $992.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.31. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.