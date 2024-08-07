FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 114,726 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

