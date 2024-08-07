Full House Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Full House Resorts in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

