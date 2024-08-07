Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Down 1.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 34,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

