FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Alamo Group Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2025 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ALG opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

