FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

