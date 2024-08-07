FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Golden Entertainment, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

