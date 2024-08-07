FY2024 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $12.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.25. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $278.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.