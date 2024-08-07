FY2024 EPS Estimates for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Lifted by Analyst

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procore Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,984,012.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,499,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,984,012.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,577,632.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,817,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

