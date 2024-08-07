FY2024 EPS Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

