FY2024 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

