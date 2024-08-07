FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

BXP opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

