FY2025 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSBI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $528,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

