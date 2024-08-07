FY2026 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.