GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 179 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $951,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,644 shares of company stock worth $31,558,715. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

