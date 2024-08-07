GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 791 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.24.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

