GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

