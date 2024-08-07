GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.84 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

