GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.48 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

