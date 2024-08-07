GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

WPC opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

