GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 144 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 149.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $210.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.60.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

