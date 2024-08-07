GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 254 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $195,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,605,000 after buying an additional 686,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

