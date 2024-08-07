GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1,580.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE CPRI opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

