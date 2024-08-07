GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.25, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

