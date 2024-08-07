GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Snap-on by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.43 and its 200-day moving average is $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

