GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Assurant by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.15 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIZ

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.