GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,926 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $112.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.