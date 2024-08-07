GAMMA Investing LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

