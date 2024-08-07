GAMMA Investing LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.