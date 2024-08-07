GAMMA Investing LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

