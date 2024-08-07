GAMMA Investing LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $7,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

