GAMMA Investing LLC Has $134,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,541,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $525.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.86. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

