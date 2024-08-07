GAMMA Investing LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $545.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $594.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.75 and its 200 day moving average is $493.06.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. Lennox International's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

