GAMMA Investing LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 245.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $177.16 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

