GAMMA Investing LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.