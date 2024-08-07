GAMMA Investing LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

SNY stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

