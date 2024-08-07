GAMMA Investing LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

