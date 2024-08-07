GAMMA Investing LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

