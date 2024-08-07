GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.57.

TDY stock opened at $406.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

