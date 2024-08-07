GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $8,223,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

