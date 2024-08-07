GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $349.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

