GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 365.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $152.01 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

