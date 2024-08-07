GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $27,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.