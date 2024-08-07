GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.