GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $125,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $529.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.