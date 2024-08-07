GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 10,249 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

